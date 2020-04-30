Victorville

Victorville Man Wanted After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend and Her 2 Children

The 35-year-old suspect allegedly dumped the victims' bodies in a desert area, according to deputies.

Louis Gabriel Lucero, 35, was wanted in connection with a triple murder on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Sheriff's deputies were searching for a Victorville man Thursday after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her two children.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was called to a home on Ferndale Road. Responding deputies "discovered signs of a struggle inside."

When they arrived, Louis Gabriel Lucero and his girlfriend, Erlinda Villareal, were nowhere to be found.

Around 5:30 p.m. that same day, a person off-roading in the desert area of Waalew Road and Corwin Road in Apple Valley discovered three bodies.

Homicide detectives determined that Villareal and two boys -- ages 9 and 12-years-old -- left the Ferndale home with Lucero, were murdered at an unknown location and dumped in the desert.

The names of the two children have not been released.

Lucero is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a silver colored 2008 Ford Explorer, CA license 6HCF706.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately at 909-387-3589.

Victorville
