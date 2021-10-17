Victorville

Victorville Pedestrian Crash Leaves 4-Year-Old Dead

Police investigation found that the vehicle had backed into the 4-year-old child in the parking lot.

By Staff Reports

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

A Saturday afternoon traffic accident in a parking lot in Victorville left a 4-year-old child dead, according to Victorville police.

Around 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, at 12199 Hesperia Road -- a Vons grocery store parking lot -- Victorville deputies and members of the Victorville Fire Department responded to a vehicle-and-pedestrian accident.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 4-year-old child from Apple Valley was unresponsive and had major injuries when authorities arrived at the scene, police said in a statement. The child was taken to Desert Valley Hospital, where she died.

Police investigation found that, for unknown reasons, the vehicle backed over the child in the parking lot. All parties stayed at the scene during the investigation.

hit-and-run 7 hours ago

Toddler Dies at Hospital After Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in North Hills

California Oct 11

Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California

The Victorville Police Station is asking anyone with additional information to please contact Deputy T. Wetzel at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or at wetip.com

This article tagged under:

VictorvilleInland Empirefatal crashpedestrian
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us