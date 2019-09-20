Authorities say Victorville resident Wesley Donald Brannen, 37, ordered food at the drive-thru of the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Amargosa Road, and pulled up a picture of his genitals on his phone.

A registered sex offender on parole was arrested Tuesday after allegedly showing an obscene photo to two women working at a drive-thru in Victorville.

Authorities say Victorville resident Wesley Donald Brannen, 37, ordered food at the drive-thru of the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Amargosa Road, and pulled up a picture of his genitals on his phone.

He then "placed his phone in a position which assured the two women working at the drive thru window would see the photo," according to a statement from the Victorville Police Department.

"The women were extremely uncomfortable with the suspect's actions and refused to complete the transaction with him," the statement continued.

A deputy who responded to the indecent exposure report located Brannen several hours later driving near Palmdale Road and Amargosa Road. He was arrested for indecent exposure and violation of parole.

Brannen was convicted of attempting lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age in 2006, according to records on California’s Megan’s Law website. He was released in 2007.

Brannen's San Bernardino record includes a charge of domestic battery in 2015, but the charge was later dismissed. He also spent 140 days in county jail in 2016 after pleading no contest to conspiracy to commit a crime. In the same trial, prosecutors charged him with attempted murder, but it was also dismissed.

Brannen is expected to appear in court on Sept. 26 for his parole violation charge and is ineligible for bail, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department records.

Authorities believe Brannen may have approached others. Anyone with information or who feels they have been a victim is encouraged to contact Deputy S. Fincel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463).