Possible human remains found in Victorville backyard shed fire investigation

Possible human remains were found this week during an investigation into a shed fire at a Victorville residence.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and extinguished flames that destroyed a shed in the home's backyard. Fire investigators found two suspected human mandibles, or jawbones, inside what remained of the shed in the San Bernardino County community.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sheriff's detectives found additional possible human remains, which were transported to the coroner's office for further examination. The office will attempt to confirm the remains are those of a human and determine the person's identity.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go here.