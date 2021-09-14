Victorville Woman Hospitalized, Battling COVID After Suffering Miscarriage

A Victorville woman who delayed getting vaccinated out of fear during her pregnancy has suffered a miscarriage and is now on a ventilator fighting COVID-19.

Esmeralda Ramos, 43, was looking forward to the birth of her child, expected in November.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"She's a nervous person. She was scared of getting it, thought it might affect the baby," said her husband, Juan Guevara. "I heard stories people would get sick after the first shot. I just didn't want to get sick, that's it."

They were planning on naming their baby boy, Jonathan Julius, and their two older sons were looking forward to meeting their baby brother.

However, their lives changed after the couple and their oldest son contracted COVID-19 last month.

Guevara and his son had only mild symptoms, but Ramos ended up hospitalized with serious complications. She is on a ventilator in the hospital.

"I haven't told them about their baby brother - their mom, I tell them, she'll be back soon," Guevara said.

Some researchers say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant and breastfeeding women and their babies.

Dr. Paniz Heidari, an OBGYN in Northridge, got the COVID-19 vaccine when she was pregnant, and she encourages her patients to educate themselves.

"The link for infertility and COVID is unfounded, meaning they have not found scientific data to support that concern," Heidari said.

Researchers say pregnant women undergo changes in the immune system that make them more likely to develop serious illness from COVID-19. They are three times more likely to end up in the ICU if they get sick.

Guevara says he regrets not getting vaccinated and urges others to get vaccinated, hoping they will learn from the pain his family is suffering.

"Unfortunately right now it's too late for me. I already lost my son. I am going to go get vaccinated," Guevara said.