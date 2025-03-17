Victorville

Sheriff's deputy killed in crash at Victorville intersection

The patrol SUV appeared to have split in two with debris scattered on the street in the San Bernardino County community.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was killed in a crash Monday at an intersection in Victorville, according to sources with the department.

Details about the crash in the San Bernardino County community were not immediately available. The crash occurred during a chase, according to law enforcement sources.

A black sedan at the scene appeared to have front-end damage with air bags deployed inside the car.

Video showed a patrol SUV split in two and debris scattered near the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads. Nearby streets were closed for the investigation.

The sheriff's department said power lines are down at the scene in the high desert northeast of Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

Victorville
