VidCon is finally back.

After a three-year COVID hiatus, the most popular gathering for online content creators and their fans will take place Wednesday through Saturday at the Anaheim Convention Center.

From outdoor festival concerts to meet-and-greets, fans have the opportunity to interact with featured creators like YouTuber MrBeast and TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Khaby Lame.

im going to meet my idol Charlie at VidCon!!!! im literally shaking, crying, barking, and purring right now pic.twitter.com/Hyj3lvXOQf — yegsalt (@yegsalt) May 25, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fans can also expect musical performances from SZA at Saturday's Night of Music and Rebecca Black, who will headline the Night of Pride celebration Thursday night.

You can buy tickets on the event's official website, starting at $69 for a single-day pass for Friday or Saturday to $899 for the Industry Track package.

For those who can't attend the four-day event in person, VidCon offers a free live stream on YouTube, allowing people worldwide to watch live performances and their favorite social media influencers participate in panels and Q&As.

In 2020, VidCon was canceled three months in advance due to the pandemic.

The convention was scheduled to make its in-person comeback last October but was canceled amid a surge of Delta variant cases circulating throughout the country and around the world.

All VidCon 2021 multiday tickets were automatically transferred to this week's convention.

Sponsors of the convention include YouTube, Spotify, Discord and Vidcon's new title sponsor — TikTok.