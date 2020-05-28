Animal Rescue

Video: Animal Services Rescue Cat Stuck Between Brick Walls in Cathedral City

Good news: She's safe, with all 9 lives intact.

Have no fear, kitty, Riverside County Animal Services are here to save you from your tight predicament.

And it's a good thing they were. The female calico cat was found trapped Tuesday morning in between two brick walls in Cathedral City, and it didn't look like she had much of a chance of getting herself unstuck.

A resident called Animal Services after hearing her meow for help on the 67100 block of Rando Road. Video shows the cat very still, but breathing heavily.

"Unfortunately, every time Officer [Matthew Perez] tried to get the cat free, the frightened feline would 'ball up and make itself bigger,'" Animal Services said in a press release.

But it was nothing some sedatives couldn't fix. Officers administered the sedatives and the cat relaxed, until they were able to pull her out by her hind legs.

The 6-year-old cat was treated at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms. After some fluids and lubricants for her eyes, she's doing well, and is ready to be reunited with her owner.

"One of the Coachella Valley Animal Campus technicians, Stephanie Castaneda, planned to revisit the neighborhood to see if she could locate the owner," the release said.

There's no telling how exactly this cat came to be stuck in the neighborhood. But her ordeal serves as a reminder to pet owners: Microchipping is the best way to ensure you're reunited quickly after your pets' misadventures.

