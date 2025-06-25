Video appears to show Cudahy vice mayor asking about gang protection amid federal raids

The city of Cudahy responded on Tuesday after a video circulating online appears to show Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez calling on gangs to defend their neighborhoods against immigration agents.

“I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles -- 18th Street, Florencia,” Gonzalez appears to say in the video. “Where’s the leadership at? Because you guys are all about territory and this is 18th Street, this is Florencia. You guys tag everything up, claiming hood and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you.”

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC4 has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

In response to its circulation on social media, the city said the comments “made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Department of Homeland Security denounced the video, calling it “despicable.”

“She calls for criminal gangs – including the vicious 18th street gang—to commit violence against our brave ICE law enforcement,” a statement by the DHS read. “This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500 percent increase in assaults against our ICE law enforcement officers. Secretary Noem has been clear: If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

NBC4 has reached out to Gonzalez for comment.