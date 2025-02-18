Video: Burglars target more than 10 Santa Clarita businesses within minutes

Detectives sought the public’s help to identify a group of burglars who targeted nearly a dozen Santa Clarita businesses Monday morning.

All the burglaries happened within minutes, and deputies believe it’s the same three men who committed the crimes.

Business owners said they feel violated and hope the burglars are caught soon before they strike again.

A surveillance video shows three men breaking into the restaurant Wicked Chicken in Santa Clarita around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Here you can see how they smashed the front glass door, ran inside, ripped out the cash registers, and escaped in less than two minutes.

“There was glass all over the restaurant; pretty far back cash boxes and registers were torn apart, a lot of damage. What they took is a fraction of what it's going to cost to put everything back in order,” said Tony Cunado, director of commercial development of Wicked Chicken.

Shortly after deputies notified Cunado of the break-in, he rushed over to the restaurant to see the damage. He was shocked to find out their place was just one of eleven targeted in the area.

“Pretty frustrating, it saddens me to think that they think it’s an open market that they think they can do that kinda of thing,” said Cunado.

About 20 minutes earlier, deputies believe the same men broke into Venice Pizzeria. Here the burglars can be seen kicking out the front glass door before running in to steal a cash register.

“This is the fourth time for the business and church because I am also the pastor of the church that has been attacked,” said pastor Christopher Ethakpemhi, owner of Venice Pizzeria.

Ethakpemhi business helps supply food to people in need, and now he’s worried about how this will impact the families who rely on his restaurant and is concerned about the safety of his community.

“It’s really tough to see this kind of thing in our city,” said Ethakpemhi.

Less than 5 miles away and about 25 minutes earlier, detectives believe the same thieves smashed their way into DiMarco’s Pizza, stealing their cash registers as well.

“About 4,000 dollars. They broke my register, my printer and our door,” said Hendrika Manrique, owner of DiMarco’s Pizza.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three men behind these targeted burglaries at eleven different restaurants spread across Santa Clarita.

The business owner hopes someone recognizes the burglars, but they also have a message.

"They need to start working, don’t take what is not yours. It’s hard for us to come every day and leave our family behind to make a living, and it’s not fair," said Manrique.

Authorities did not release a description of the vehicle or the suspects.