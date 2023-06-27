Video captures driver crash into Anaheim home

Neighbors say it was a chaotic night on their street when a loud noise woke them up.

“We saw a bright yellow light outside our window, then we heard a boom, and we sat up and felt the crash against the wall. All our stuff came flying off to the floor” said Louis de la Vega.

He and his girlfriend describe the mess inside their bedroom from the crash and claim their wall is cracked.

“The way it hit was directly to the frame of the wall and my door caved in. I couldn’t come out” de la Vega said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anaheim police say it all happened on Tuesday just after midnight.

Ring camera video from a next-door neighbor captured the moments when a car pulls out to the street and slams into a parked vehicle on South Stinson Street and Lincoln Avenue.

In the video, someone tries to approach the driver but almost gets run over as the car speeds in reverse destroying a fence and crashing into the home. Seconds later they leave the scene.

“I’m standing right here on the sidewalk watching all this unfold” said next door neighbor Jonathan Filed

Field’s security camera system captured the chaos which is helping police in their investigation.

“Every case is different. Having witnesses and alerting us about a collision or a crime is very helpful. When we get on scene, we look for video and witnesses and that always helps” said Sergeant Jon McClintock with the Anaheim Police Department.

Investigators describe the car as a mid-2000 silver Honda CRV but gave no description of the driver.

Neighbors are hoping that the driver will step up and do the right thing.

“Accept the facts you messed up, own it up” de la Vega said.

Residents said the driver left pieces of the car behind which have been handed over to detectives.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Anaheim police 714-765-1900.