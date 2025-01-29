California Wildfires

Video captures rescue of 100-year-old woman during Eaton Fire evacuation

The elderly woman said she didn't hear calls to evacuate from her retirement community because she was charging her hearing aids.

By Robert Kovacik and Karla Rendon

Body cam footage recorded by sheriff’s deputies captured the moment they rescued a 100-year-old woman during frantic evacuations at the height of the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

At a seemingly empty retirement home, deputies Nicholas Martinez and Quinn Alkonis raced through the halls and barged into different rooms to ensure no one was inside. The windows glowed orange from the flames of the destructive fire as they continued to comb through the MonteCedro Retirement Community.

Suddenly, the two heard a soft voice.

“Hello? Hello? Where you at?” one deputy can be heard saying as the pair searched for the source of the voice.

Moments later, they encountered a resident heading their way with the assistance of her chair.

“Oh hi! OK, perfect,” Deputy Martinez says in the video. “Is there anyone else with you?”

“I’ve been trying to find a way out,” the woman responded.

“Let’s get you out of here,” Martinez responded.

“Don’t lose me, I’m 100,” the woman said.

Both deputies were able to safely get the woman out of the building. She later explained to them that she had not heard anything about the sudden call for evacuations because her hearing aids were charging.

