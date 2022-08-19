Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts

The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday.

The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Riverside Drive totaling $16,000.

Video of the wild ride was caught on city cameras, and analyzed by Real Time Crime Center Analysts.

In the video, a passenger can be seen hanging out of the window as the silver truck skids in circles, doing donuts around a man in the middle of the intersection who appears to be taking a video on his phone.

"The suspect was arrested and a court order was served to impound the vehicle for 30 days," the police department said.

The department also said it has zero tolerance for street takeovers.