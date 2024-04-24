Video: Dog dumped in Long Beach street chases after owner's car

A social media post of a small bull terrier mix desperately chasing its owner’s car struck a chord with dog lovers in Long Beach Wednesday.

“When I watched that video, it broke my heart,” said Destiny Gomez, a 24-year-old dog lover who helps find dogs homes. “I could not stop crying. I could not keep the dog out of my mind.”

A food delivery driver who said she saw someone from a Lexus push the dog out of the car recorded the heartbreaking ordeal. Gomez messaged that woman.

That woman followed the driver for blocks as the car drove off and the dog tried to jump back into the car. At Cherry Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, the Lexus sped off and left the dog.

“The owner is literally leaving him… look! Oh my God,” said the food delivery driver on the social media video. “Look, poor dog. The dog is just being left. Get your dog!”

Gomez began to upload posts to Instagram and to her network of dog lovers. Within hours, they found the dog.

“We also got coordinates of streets like where someone saw him, so they were like, 'Can you go there?'" said Gomez. “My boyfriend went and he actually found him next to this house.”

The two were able to secure the dog, feed him and groom him. They named him Chico and found a foster parent for him in Palos Verdes. Gomez is still looking for a forever home for the pooch.

“Usually when I find a dog … I’ll reach out to rescues because that is the best option for that dog," she said.