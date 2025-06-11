Video appears to show federal agents chase workers at Downey car wash

Video showed what appeared to be federal agents chase workers through a car wash Wednesday morning in Downey in an immigration enforcement operation that resulted in the detention of two employees, the business owner said.

Witnesses said there was no warning before the agents in tactical gear entered the car wash and immediately ran after workers. Security camera video provided to NBCLA showed two men in walk through a row of bushes and enter the car wash.

A few seconds later, one of the agents can be seen running toward employees, some of whom can be seen running away on a sidewalk in the distance. At least one employee was chased through the parking lot and across a street.

"I saw that they grabbed one man from right here and then they grabbed another one," witness Rick Reyes said.

The Galaxy Car Wash owner told NBCLA the business will close for a few days due to fears federal agents will return.

NBCLA has reached out to federal authorities about the activity seen on video.

The raid was one of at least two dozen in recent days in Los Angeles County, according to CLEAN Car Wash Worker Center. The agency, which advocates for car wash workers, said another enforcement operation was reported Sunday at a car wash in Culver City.

A girl who said her father was detained in the Culver City raid spoke Wednesday with reporters. Jaslyn said her father, an undocumented immigrant, was detained just hours before her high school graduation ceremony.

"I just want my dad to come home safe, and I wish he was able to see his little girl graduate," Jaslyn said.

A car wash worker in Westchester, who asked not to be identified, said he is fearful of the enforcement operation, but needs to keep working to support his family. He shared video with NBCLA that appeared to show federal agents asking questions of employees.

The man said agents detained some of his co-workers days ago.

The operation appeared to be one of several in Downey, a community about 15 miles southeast of downtown LA. Federal agents conducted immigration operation at the Home Depot, L.A. Fitness, outside the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church and at the Downey Memorial Christian Church, Councilmember Mario Trujillo said.

Downey Memorial Christian Church pastor the Rev. Alfredo Lopez said at a news conference Wednesday that he saw a man outside the church parking lot surrounded by immigration agents.

The immigration enforcement operations are part of President Trump's mass deportation plan, a central focus of his presidential campaign. Recent operations in Southern California have led to protests in Los Angeles, where President Trump has activated National Guard members and 700 Marines at federal properties in the city without requests to do so from local and state officials.