Video Shows Man Thrown Over Side of Elevated Walkway Outside SoFi Stadium

A man was thrown over the side of an elevated walkway during a fight Sunday night as fans left the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Inglewood police said they are looking into the confrontation outside the stadium.

The victim was hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

A witness who captured video of the fight told NBCLA he was walking out of the stadium when he heard someone yell "fight." The brawl apparently started after one person bumped into another.

Moments later, the man was dropped over the railing.

"Everybody was in shock," the witness, who asked not to be identified, said. "Nobody would ever think that somebody would do that. It's just really mind-blowing to see something like that."

The victim appeared to be moving and attempting to stand up after landing on concreate steps.

Inglewood police said more details will be provided Wednesday about the investigation.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fight.