Video: Rockslide Causes Highway Closure Near Ojai

A Caltrans video shows the moment when a rock slide occurs on State Route 33.
The rockslide occurred in the Los Padres National Forest, north of Ojai in San Bernardino County.
Part of the freeway remains closed from Matilija Hot Springs Road to Lockwood Valley Road.
Rock slides and erosion from this storm add to the extensive damage from the January storms, according to Caltrans.
