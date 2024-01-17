Watch: Search for armed man interrupts mass at Orange County church

Tense moments were caught on camera when a search for an armed man interrupted mass at an Orange County church.

Video of the mass, which was livestreamed, showed a visiting pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Placentia pause during the Tuesday morning service as the sounds of a commotion are heard in the background. Rev. Steve Correz remained calm at the altar as police stormed in to take down a suspected armed man who was seated in a rear pew.

"I was a couple of rows in front of the guy," said Imelda Craig. "I heard a commotion at the back, so I turned around and saw all these officers."

Video showed parishioners with arms raised as police shouted at the suspected armed man, who police said matched a description of a man provided by 911 callers. They told police the man ran into the church on Bradford Avenue.

Police escorted People were escorted out of the church as they took the man into custody and search for evidence of a shooting. No shells casing or weapons were found at the church.

After police cleared the scene, Rev. Correz continued the mass.

"His demeanor and the way he handled everything -- from the moment during the evacuation and the investigation, once we were allowed to come back into the church, to be able to continue mass -- he was amazing," deacon Nick Sherg said of Rev. Correz, who was visiting from Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Fullerton.