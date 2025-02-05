Video shows firefighters' heroic rescue of young woman from burning home

A dramatic video out of San Bernardino shows firefighters saving a young woman by pulling her out of a burning home through her bedroom window.

The Romero family lost everything inside their home of 25 years, but they’re immensely grateful that 23-year-old Alise Romero was rescued by a group of heroic firefighters. The girl’s mother, Elizabeth, recalled the desperation she felt as she saw her family’s home in flames.

“I just prayed and prayed to the lord to give the fighters the strength they needed to do what they needed to do,” Elizabeth Romero said.

Firefighters received a call about the fire around 11 a.m. Monday on the 1300 block of N. Valencia Avenue. Two people were able to escape from the blaze but Alise, who is special needs, was trapped.

“My daughter is nonverbal and I remembered yelling her name out,” Elizabeth said.

After learning someone was trapped in the burning home, firefighters navigated through thick plumes of smoke in an effort to find Alise.

“My crew and I immediately made entry into the structure and pushed down the hallway,” Capt. Nic Turner of the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. “We had heavy smoke and heat and fire blowing from on top of us.”

Thankfully, Alise’s scream acted as a guide and helped firefighters locate her.

“I grabbed the girl and said, ‘Don’t worry, I got you. I’m not going to let you go,’” Turner said.

Turner and his crew were able to safely get Alise out of the home through her bedroom window. She was then taken to a nearby hospital. Firefighters said she is in stable condition.

Following the brave act of heroism by the firefighters, a tearful Elizabeth had a message to the team that saved her daughter – “Thank you so much.”