San Bernardino

Video shows firefighters' heroic rescue of young woman from burning home

The woman's scream was able to guide firefighters through the thick smoke to locate her.

By Christian Cazares and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dramatic video out of San Bernardino shows firefighters saving a young woman by pulling her out of a burning home through her bedroom window.

The Romero family lost everything inside their home of 25 years, but they’re immensely grateful that 23-year-old Alise Romero was rescued by a group of heroic firefighters. The girl’s mother, Elizabeth, recalled the desperation she felt as she saw her family’s home in flames.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“I just prayed and prayed to the lord to give the fighters the strength they needed to do what they needed to do,” Elizabeth Romero said.

Firefighters received a call about the fire around 11 a.m. Monday on the 1300 block of N. Valencia Avenue. Two people were able to escape from the blaze but Alise, who is special needs, was trapped.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“My daughter is nonverbal and I remembered yelling her name out,” Elizabeth said.

After learning someone was trapped in the burning home, firefighters navigated through thick plumes of smoke in an effort to find Alise.

“My crew and I immediately made entry into the structure and pushed down the hallway,” Capt. Nic Turner of the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. “We had heavy smoke and heat and fire blowing from on top of us.”

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California Wildfires 2 hours ago

‘A silver lining.' Firefighter who lost everything to Eaton Fire surprised with new car

Los Angeles Lakers 3 hours ago

LeBron James scores 26 points, Lakers thrash Clippers 122-97 with Luka Doncic watching on the bench

Thankfully, Alise’s scream acted as a guide and helped firefighters locate her.

“I grabbed the girl and said, ‘Don’t worry, I got you. I’m not going to let you go,’” Turner said.

Turner and his crew were able to safely get Alise out of the home through her bedroom window. She was then taken to a nearby hospital. Firefighters said she is in stable condition.

Following the brave act of heroism by the firefighters, a tearful Elizabeth had a message to the team that saved her daughter – “Thank you so much.”

This article tagged under:

San BernardinoSan Bernardino County
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us