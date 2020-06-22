Pico Rivera

Authorities Release Video in Search of Driver in Deadly Hit-And-Run in Pico Rivera

By City News Service

hit and run surveillance
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station

Authorities sought public help Monday to find a hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of a man who was struck by a car while crossing a street in Pico Rivera.

Arturo Garcia, 49, of Pico Rivera died at a hospital shortly after being struck about 9:35 p.m. June 14 on Washington Boulevard between Paramount and Rosemead boulevards, said sheriff's Detective Jose Marquez of the Pico Rivera Station.

Authorities released a Facebook post with security video showing part of the incident. The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a black four-door car, possibly a Honda Civic or Accord.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Marquez at 562-949-2421, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS; by downloading the "P3 Tips'' Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store; or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

