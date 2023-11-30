Video shows LAPD officer shooting axe-wielding man in Sun Valley

Dramatic video shows the moment officers shot an axe-wielding man who refused orders to drop his weapon during a confrontation in Sun Valley on Thursday.

The shooting occurred sometime around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Saticoy Street. There, the Los Angeles Police Department said it responded to a call of a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon.

Details on what led up to the call were not immediately available. Video of the shooting showed multiple officers with their firearms drawn and pointed at the man, who approaches officers while holding what appeared to be an axe raised in one arm.

After continuing to walk towards officers with the weapon, at least one officer shoots the man in the video, causing him to drop to the ground and release the axe. The man, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized in critical condition, according to LAPD.

It is unclear if any officers were hurt in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.