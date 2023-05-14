Video Shows Masked Man Shoot at Homeowner in Northridge

A Northridge man narrowly escaped getting hit by a gunman who was waiting in front of his home Friday evening when the man drove home to pick up his children.

He says this was a targeted attack and is offering a $100,000 dollar reward leading to the identification, arrests and convictions of the three suspects that tried to kill him in front of his home.

Video shows the frightening moment when a gunman attempted to ambush the man as he pulled into his driveway.

“The back door opened up, a young African American gentleman jumped out, wearing a bandana, hoodie, and pointed a large weapon at me with a silencer in the front,” the Northridge man said. “I hit the gas as hard as I could, I drove off the curb as you can see from the tire tracks and I heard the guy running after me and heard the pop pop pop.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Fearing for his safety, the Northridge father of two, did not want to be identified because he believes this was a planned attack.

“We made eye contact and I saw him just raise the pistol with the silencer, and I just hit the gas, I instinctively hit the gas, I didn’t want him to know my kids were home alone inside, and I wanted to take the threat away from my family as fast as possible,” he said.

Video shows the man’s young son run outside right after the shooting – it happened in the neighborhood of Plummer and Encino – one bullet did hit the back of his car, a tree in his front yard and a neighbor’s home- fortunately no one was injured. But now he’s scared they may return.

“I hope somebody out there sees it, recognizes it, knows what's going on, and the reward motivates them to come forward with the information,” the Northridge man said.

The gunman's car is described as a gold 4-door Kia Sedan.

The LA Police Department is actively investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Devonshire Division.