Video Shows Woman Attacking 2 Asian Women With Hammer in NYC: Police

One of the victims, a 31-year-old woman, had to be taken to the hospital after suffering laceration to her head, according to police

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Asian women were attacked by a stranger on the streets of New York City on Sunday and police say they're investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a woman walking up to the victims on West 42nd Street near 9th Avenue and then lunging at them. Police say the suspect told the victims to "take off your mask" before and attempted to hit them with what police say was a hammer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old woman, had to be taken to the hospital after suffering laceration to her head, according to police.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Lakers 5 hours ago

Anthony Davis Scores 25 Points as Short-Handed Lakers Stun Nuggets 93-89

LA County 6 hours ago

LAUSD Staff Scraps Plan to Extend 2021-22 School Year

How to Help

"I've been here like two years and I've never faced this kind of thing," she told NBC New York.

After the assault, the suspect fled eastbound on 42nd Street, police said. The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us