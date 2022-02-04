Video: Thieves Pull Hair, Rob Girls Walking to School

Two students were assaulted and robbed in the Melrose in the morning as they were walking to school, and the Los Angeles Police Department was looking for help in identifying the assailants.

The robbery of the two girls in the 7600 block of Melrose Avenue in Fairfax was captured on camera by a store.

The shocking video shows the attackers approach the two Feb. 2 at 7:20 a.m.

The robbers grab the girls by their hair in the video, and demand their cellphones and access codes, police said.

The assailants hopped into a waiting black sedan with two others inside, police said.