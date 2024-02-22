Video shows attack on Security Ambassador in West Hollywood

One person was arrested and a second is sought by deputies in a violent confrontation with a Security Ambassador in West Hollywood.

Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. Feb. 15 after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The assault stemmed from an argument between the ambassador and two people who are seen carrying flashlights and walking a dog in security camera video, sheriff's officials said.

As the two people pass the ambassador, they appear to exchange words before a fight that spilled from the sidewalk into the street. The attackers used their flashlights and pepper spray in the assault, authorities said.

The man was identified by authorities as a Security Ambassador who is part of a public safety program in West Hollywood. The blue-shirted Security Ambassadors provide the city with supplemental law enforcement services.

He was on his lunch break at the time and wearing his Security Ambassador uniform, authorities said. After a few seconds of scuffling, he appeared to fend off the two individuals.

"We believe that the suspects recognized him as a Security Ambassador with the city," sheriff's Capt. Bill Moulder said.

One of the attackers was arrested that evening. The second person is still wanted by authorities.

"West Hollywood Station deputies located one suspect and arrested them for the assault," according to a sheriff's department statement. "The second suspect remains outstanding and has yet to be identified."

The name of the suspect in custody was not released. The individual sought by authorities was described as a man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-10, and 190 lbs.

"This kind of assault, it was a pretty vicious assault, and so there is an urgency to find this individual," Moulder said.

Details about the ambassador's injuries were not available.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to contact Detective J. Morales at 310-358-4058 or jjmorale@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit

p3tips.com.