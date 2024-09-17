Woman captured on camera pepper spraying teenagers in Carson Taco Bell

A woman was arrested after a video on social media showed her screaming at and then attacking a group of teenagers at a Taco Bell restaurant in Carson.

The viral video shows the woman, whose name has not been released, confronting a group of Carson High School students at the eatery. She is heard saying she was defending her daughter for reasons that were unspecified.

“You trying to mace a kid?” one of the teens in the video is heard saying, to which the woman responds with, “I don’t give a (expletive).” The video then shows the woman pepper-spraying at least one teen and then repeatedly striking another one.

The teenagers involved in the video and their parents held a press conference Monday calling for justice and to share their side of the story.

“Some girls that we had gotten into an argument before had came in there and they was like, not harassing us but they was talking about us so my friend had went over there and said something and she basically said she was going to call her mom on us,” said Jaylynn Danning, one of the students who was assaulted by the woman. “So we laughed it off and we thought her mom wasn’t going to come but like 10, 15 minutes later, her mom came storming in, yelling at us, screaming at us and she proceeded to pepper spray all of us, all three of us.”

One of the students said she suffered from injuries that impacted her ability to play sports.

“Now, I have a second-to-third-degree sprain, and I play basketball,” said Jayla Johnson. “This really hurts me. I am affected by not being able to play with my classmates.”

The woman was arrested in connection with the attack. She faces charges that include threatening with a deadly weapon.

“We feel better knowing that this person is no longer on the streets and cannot hurt or do anything to another child,” said Vanessa Rodriguez, the mother of one of the students who was attacked.