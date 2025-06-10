Immigration

Video: Woman see her father being detained by ICE in downtown LA

"I love you," the woman yelled to her father as he was taken away by federal agents.

Two Los Angeles women said they are living through their worst nightmares: Their fathers being taken away by immigration agents.

The cousins, Katia Garcia and America Ordonez, leaned on each other Monday as they joined other families in demanding the released of workers who were detained from a garment business in the Fashion District Friday.

Garcia ran to the Ambiance clothing store where he dad worked as soon as she learned of a raid. She said her dad, an undocumented immigrant, has worked in the Fashion District for years.

After she desperately tried to get a glimpse of her father while standing outside the store Friday, she finally got a call on Saturday from her father that he was in the immigration facility in Adelanto. The call came with no notice and without information on how to reach out to Garcia's dad.

"(We're) very devastated," she said, expressing her frustration for unable to get a hold of her father. "We're just trying to hang in there and get more information."

Ordonez, Garcia's cousin, also ran to the Garment District where her dad worked, to make sure her undocumented father was OK only to capture the moment during which her father was being detained by immigration agents.

"I love you," Ordonez shouted at her dad while crying in the video.

Ordonez pledged to do everything she could to bring her father and uncle back home.

"We are staying strong. We need them to stay strong as well," she said.

The cousins said they are working to retain an attorney and continue to fight for their fathers.

"We're here for them, and we are waiting for them to come back. We have hope that they are going to come back," Garcia said.

