Southern California

Video: Woodland Hills Street Vendor's Cart Attacked With Ax

The LAPD believes it was the same man who allegedly toppled a street vendors cart in another incident caught on camera.

By Heather Navarro

In a caught-on-camera attack, a man in Woodland Hills is seen taking an ax to a street vendor's cart, and it wasn't the first time the man has allegedly targeted vendors.

In the video taken Sunday, a man in a black shirt and shorts is seen wailing on a street vendor's cart with an ax in the area of Canoga Avenue and Dumetz Road.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded at 8 p.m. and took a vandalism report.

The LAPD believes it was the same man who allegedly toppled a street vendors cart in another incident caught on camera.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both incidents involved different vendors, but it is believed to be the same man.

The video was featured on an Instagram account that highlights attacks on vendors.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Randy Responds 20 mins ago

Stop the Robocalls! How to Help Silence Your Phone

Los Angeles 1 hour ago

Report: LA on Record-Setting Pace for Hate Crimes

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaWoodland Hillsstreet vendor
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us