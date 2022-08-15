Video: Woodland Hills Street Vendor's Cart Attacked With Ax

In a caught-on-camera attack, a man in Woodland Hills is seen taking an ax to a street vendor's cart, and it wasn't the first time the man has allegedly targeted vendors.

In the video taken Sunday, a man in a black shirt and shorts is seen wailing on a street vendor's cart with an ax in the area of Canoga Avenue and Dumetz Road.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded at 8 p.m. and took a vandalism report.

The LAPD believes it was the same man who allegedly toppled a street vendors cart in another incident caught on camera.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both incidents involved different vendors, but it is believed to be the same man.

The video was featured on an Instagram account that highlights attacks on vendors.