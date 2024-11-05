Los Angeles

View Park family subjected to racist graffiti on their cars, home

On Friday, the family was woken up by a frantic employee from the neighboring school warning of the vile messages scrawled around their home.

By Karma Dickerson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in View Park are investigating a potential hate crime after a family was the target of racist graffiti on their property.

Vandalism discovered the morning after Halloween is generally not unheard of in the community at large. However, the words scrawled across the Garbutt home were scarier than any Halloween prank they could ever imagine.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"I just ... I really didn't know what to do I had no words for it," said Elizabeth Garbutt.

On Friday, the family was woken up by a frantic employee from the neighboring school warning of the vile messages scrawled around their home.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"She said, 'Somebody has graffitied your cars, your house, your sidewalk ... the gate on the side and they have the N-word,'" recalled Garbutt.

Garbutt said the sight brought her to tears. Her daughter, Elyse, tells NBC4 she doesn't know what to think.

Elyse works with children. She said she had to call her boss and tell them she couldn't handle school pickup on Friday because she had a racial slur scrawled on her car, and didn't think it would be appropriate for the school pickup line.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Dodgers 2 hours ago

Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw declines $10 million option, becomes free agent

Elections 3 hours ago

Got ‘I voted' sticker? Here's how to get Election Day freebies and discounts 

For the family, perhaps the only thing scarier than what happened is why it happened.

The Garbutt's have lived in the home for 35 years, surrounded by long-time neighbors in a community that's had a large Black population for generations. Their home is across the street from Crenshaw High School and the Garbutt’s say they have never had any issues with vandalism, or crime.

They’ve racked their brains for everything from possible traffic disputes to ex-partners, to business conflicts -- and they tell NBC4 they cannot think of any reason someone would target their home.

"I'm tossing and turning and can’t sleep at night, trying to figure out who would do this to us," said Garbutt.

Los Angeles police want to know the same thing.

The Garbutt’s have had several conversations with officers and on Monday, detectives arrived to search for witnesses, potential other vandalism, and more video footage.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us