San Jose Community Honors VTA Yard Shooting Victims With Vigil

More than 2,000 people gathered at San Jose City Hall Thursday evening to remember the nine people killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard.

The vigil was held at the plaza just outside city hall, which is located at 200 E. Santa Clara St. in downtown San Jose.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, city councilmembers, and representatives from Santa Clara County and VTA attended the vigil.

Powerful. Amazing to be part of healing process w/ more than 2K people at City Hall. Family, friends and community honoring 9 victims of #SanJoseShooting. @VTA @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/vfm6KZl56x — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) May 28, 2021

The grieving started before the formal ceremony. Leonard Megia, Paul Megia’s father wanted people to know about his son.

“He a good father good son and my best friend,” he said. “He introduced me to snowboarding and other activities I wouldn’t know any of this without him.”

Liccardo started out the vigil by reading the nine shooting victims killed by a VTA employee.

Every faith was represented along with local politicians.

“We need to recommit to action to end the epidemic of gun violence in our country,” said Zoe Lofgren.

There was a lot of tears and love in the San Jose City Hall quad Thursday night. Several families of the victims had the strength to tell the crowd about the person they lost.

Paul Megia’s wife said her husband was proud to work for VTA. Taptejdeep Singh’s brother said no one will be able to replace him.

