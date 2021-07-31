Vigil Held for Teens Shot Inside Corona Movie Theater

It was an emotional evening in Corona on Saturday back at the movie theater where a young couple was targeted.

Candles, flowers and messages covered the courtyard where dozens gathered to remember Anthony and Rylee.

“I didn’t know that day would be our last, that I would have to say goodbye to you so fast.”

In a sea of glowing flames, tears and hugs, a community mourned the loss of 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas.

“Why them? They’re just so bright and selfless. They didn’t deserve that. I can't think of one bad thing about them,” Ally McGlynn, a friend of both Rylee and Anthony, said.

A young couple, on their first date were shot in what police call an ‘unprovoked attack’ while watching a movie at the Regal Edwards Theater in Corona Monday.

Rylee was killed.

Anthony, fighting for his life in the hospital for several days, until Saturday morning, when police said he died in the hospital.

“I was heartbroken. I was completely heartbroken over the situation, because he was a good person, and it shouldn’t have happened to either of them,” another friend, Nicolette del Rossi, said.

The two are being remembered for their kindness and joyful spirits.

“Some people met him once, and they say, he feels like a best friend right away, even Rylee, she was like ‘I feel like I’ve known him forever,’ she was so excited, so excited,” McGlynn added.

The beginning of a blossoming relationship cut short. Two lives who will never be forgotten.

“It’s going to take a lot to heal, but seeing how much they were both loved, really helps,” Nicolette said.

The 20-year-old man police believe is responsible for Rylee’s and Anthony’s death is facing two counts of first degree murder.

He's expected back in court on August 5th.