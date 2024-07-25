Vigil honors mother, 3 young daughters killed in crash

Menifee residents gathered Wednesday to honor the lives of a mother and her three young daughters who were killed in a car crash earlier this month.

The family was returning home July 12 from a vacation through several states when the crash occurred. Sisters Emalynn, Olivia and Giana Perez, along with their mother, Karly, died in the tragic incident.

The family, along with Karly’s friend and her son, were rear-ended during their trip near Quartzsite, Arizona. There were no survivors.

Emalynn and Giana were part of the Menifee Girls Softball league. Olivia was signed up to play for the first time later this year.

"They could have you laughing and smiling all day long to the point where your cheeks hurt and they loved as much as they were loved," one mourner at the vigil said.

“Shy in nature, all three girls came to life on the softball field as they were surrounded by family, friends, and teammates on both sides of the fence,” the softball league said in a post on social media. “They will be deeply missed by everyone.”