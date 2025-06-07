Vigil to be held for fallen Baldwin Park officer

As the city prepares to honor Samuel Riveros, the officer who was killed in a shooting in Baldwin Park, friends and colleagues remember him as a hero.

"He was a close friend of mine, you know, and it breaks my heart. It breaks the community," said Detective Mark Berumen, who once patrolled the streets with Riveros.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Berumen says he was at his 5-year-old's birthday when he received the heartbreaking news.

"We're about to hit the piñata and I started getting phone calls that one of my best friends was down," said Berumen. "And I had to go. I had to leave. I had to respond because it hurt not being there for him."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Berumen says the 35-year-old sacrificed his life for his fellow officers.

"Without a doubt. I mean, if you were to ask Sam, he wouldn't have it any other way. He would have taken a bullet for us any day. If he till had a chance, he would still run into that gunfire. He would still take the bullet," said Riveros.

Riveros is the first Baldwin Park officer killed in the line of duty in the department’s history.

"You know, words are difficult to find, to be able to express all the emotions, the sadness," said Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez.

Following Officer Riveros’ death, Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez delivered the news no chief ever wants to.

"When you're a small department, it impacts even more because you see, you know, you see Sam, Officer Riveros, walking in the hallway and you always stop and talk. And, you know, everybody talks about his infectious smile. That smile was an amazing smile," said Lopez.

The candlelight vigil is set to begin at 7:20 p.m. outside the Baldwin Park Police Department.