Kobe Bryant

Villanueva Supports Bill to Criminalize Sharing Active Crime Scene Photos

The support for the new bill comes after deputies had taken photos at the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant and eight others died.

By City News Service

General view of the scene of the helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, that left nine dead, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sheriff Alex Villanueva voiced support Wednesday for legislation that would bar first responders from taking personal photos at crime scenes -- a bill prompted by images snapped by deputies at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

Assembly Bill 2655 would make such photographs a misdemeanor crime, with a maximum punishment of one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Kobe Bryant May 16

Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant Crash Had No Alcohol, Drugs

Kobe Bryant Death May 12

Family of Victims Killed in Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash Latest to File Legal Case Against Helicopter Company, Pilot

Kobe Bryant May 9

Vanessa Bryant Files Claim Against Sheriff’s Department Over Photos of Crash Site

"This is a very important piece of legislation," Villanueva said Wednesday. "It arose out of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, and it provides something very important: it's peace of mind for the families, next of kin and those who perished in an accident."

Although Villanueva said his department has policies against taking and sharing photos from crime scenes, but those policies alone have proven insufficient.

The issue arose in the weeks following the January helicopter crash that killed Bryant and eight other people. Following reports that a sheriff's deputy had shows graphic photos of the crime scene to people at a bar, the department later said as many as eight deputies had taken unauthorized photos at the crime scene.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, has filed a damages claim -- a precursor to a lawsuit -- against the department over the photos. Villanueva said he ordered the photos to be destroyed.

With AB 2655, also called the Invasion of Privacy: First Responders Act, introduced by Assemblyman Mike A. Gipson, D-Carson, Villanueva said his department will be able to take action against first responders who snap such photos in the future.

The sheriff supported the bill during a press briefing Wednesday, and spoke in support of it Tuesday during an Assembly Public Safety Committee hearing. The committee approved the bill, which will now move to the Appropriations Committee.

"No person, including our first responders, should ever take photos of a deceased person for their own personal gain," Gipson said in a statement.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Kobe Bryant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us