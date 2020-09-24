Vin Scully Auctions Off Baseball Memorabilia, Netting More Than $2 Million

Wednesday's auction of Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully's personal collection garnered more than $2 million, it was announced Thursday, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit neuromuscular research at UCLA.

Thousands of bidding participants registering from all over the country to participate in the auction, according to Hunt Auctions, which held the event entirely online due to coronavirus-related constraints.

More than 600 lots of vintage and modern baseball memorabilia were sold.

"For 67 years, I have been blessed to have fulfilled a childhood dream of broadcasting baseball,'' Scully said. "My journey began in Brooklyn with the likes of Duke Snider and Jackie Robinson and finished with Kirk Gibson and Clayton Kershaw in Los Angeles. The sport has given a redheaded kid playing stickball in the streets of New York even more than he had nerve to pray for and allows my wife, Sandi, and me to contribute some assistance to neuromuscular research at UCLA, to which my family is proud to support.

"There was never a question as to the importance of Vin Scully to his legions of fans but the participation and final results emphatically reinforced that point with record setting participation and pricing,'' said David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions. He described the results as "stunning."

"Vin's ability to make you feel as part of the game itself, part of a family, and with an uncommon humility was his unique genius. The honor to associate with Vin Scully for this very special offering is without question one of the most significant in our 30-year company history,'' Hunt said.

Vin Scully Collection Highlights:

-- Vin Scully 1988 Los Angeles Dodgers World Championship ring (sold for $188,000)

-- Vin Scully 1988 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Presentational trophy (sold for $64,625)

-- Vin Scully Brooklyn Dodgers Presentational Ring c.1950s (sold for $184,475)

-- Vin Scully 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers World Championship ring (sold for $188,000) -- Vin Scully 1963 Los Angeles Dodgers World Championship ring (sold for $76,375)

-- Vin Scully 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers World Championship ring (sold for $83,425)

-- Vin Scully 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series presentational trophy (Sold for $70,500)

-- Unique ``Dodgers Centennial'' ltd. edition serigraph with hand- painted Vin Scully by LeRoy Neiman (sold for $105,750)

-- Important 2016 Vin Scully 2016 Los Angeles Dodgers scorebook from final MLB season (sold for $82,250)

-- President Ronald Reagan-signed baseball to Vin Scully (sold for $11,750)

-- Vin Scully's personal Babe Ruth autograph obtained in person from Ruth (sold for $18,800)

"This auction contains pieces of my life and dreams as well as baseball memories. Here's hoping they will be enjoyed by many,'' Scully said.