Vincent Thomas Bridge reopens at Port of Long Beach following big rig spill

The Vincent Thomas Bridge and the 47 Freeway at the Port of Long Beach were reopened Saturday after workers removed an overturned big rig and the hazardous material it spilled, authorities said.

"The Vincent Thomas Bridge, State Route 47 and I-710 are now OPEN ...," Caltrans posted Saturday morning on X. "The battery cargo, truck & debris were removed. Caltrans bridge inspection found no structural damage. All lanes are open. Please drive safely!"

The rig overturned shortly before noon Thursday in the 900 block of North Seaside Avenue near the start of the Seaside (47) Freeway, spilling its cargo of lithium-ion batteries.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the scene, but due to the burning lithium batteries, crews backed away and opted to let the fire burn itself out, noting that putting water on the blaze would have done little to douse the flames, and potentially cause more of an environmental hazard by sending contaminated water runoff into the ocean.

The fire burned through the day Thursday, and the cargo continued to emanate heat Friday while authorities considered options for addressing the hazard.

The Vincent Thomas bridge remains closed after a big rig overturned in San Pedro, causing an explosion. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2024.

"APM Terminals, Fenix Marine, Everport and Yusen Terminals will be closed Friday as local fire, hazmat and police agencies continue to work on scene. Trapac and West Basin Container Terminal will remain open, along with the World Cruise Center," Port of Los Angeles officials said in a statement. "Los Angeles Port Police and senior port officials are working with responding agencies, container terminal operators, union officials and other stakeholders to ensure safety and minimize disruptions," the statement continued.

Firefighters relocated the cargo to a secure location on Terminal Island and removed other hazardous materials affecting the roadway.

There were no reports of injuries, and it was unclear what caused the truck to roll on its side.