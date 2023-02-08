Violent 2-Car Crash in Lake Balboa Kills 1 Person, Critically Injures 2 Others

A high-impact collision involving two cars killed a person and left two others in critical condition in Lake Balboa today.

Video footage from the scene shows the violent crash left a trail of wreckage in the 6400 block of N. Balboa Blvd near Victory Boulevard.

The impact of the collision was so severe that one of the involved vehicles, a white Honda Accord, is unrecognizable.

Another car, a Corvette, was nearly pushed into a store inside a strip mall.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Two people had to be pulled out of the cars, according to the LAFD.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities are trying to determine whether racing was a factor.