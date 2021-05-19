Beverly Grove

Violent Fight Breaks Out at Beverly Grove Restaurant During Dinner Service

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

A violent fight broke out in front of a restaurant during dinner service in Beverly Grove Tuesday night, and police say they're investigating it as a possible hate crime.

Witnesses say a group of men yelling pro-Palestinian messages from their cars also directed anti-Semitic remarks at several Jewish diners.

This happened in front of Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of N. La Cienega Blvd. at about 10 p.m.

Someone sitting down at one of the tables yelled back at the group of men and things turned physical, according to witnesses.

Video from the incident shows the group approach the diners as a man sitting at one of the tables picks up a rope pole to ward off the individuals. That man was then seen dragged towards a nearby car, pinned by the group, and punched.

Some of the diners were treated at the scene by medical personnel and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

