Dog Rescue

Violet the Cocker Spaniel Needs Help After a Thief Took Her Custom Wheel Cart

Violet was found on the side of the road a few years ago with a severe spinal injury

By Jonathan Lloyd and Rick Montanez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Violet can cover a lot of ground with her custom-built wheel cart.

The adorable cocker spaniel can go for walks in her San Pedro neighborhood and even tackle long hikes.

But without it, just walking around the house is a struggle.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pasadena 16 mins ago

Flurry of Rose Parade Preps Underway

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

"All the things that she used to do, she just can't," said Nami Sugiyama, who is fostering Violet. "Sometimes she can walk for up to 30 minutes, but it will be really slow."

That's why Camp Cocker Rescue is raising money for Violet after a thief took her specially designed cart. The cart is aligned to Violet's body, allowing her to walk and run after she was found on the side of the road a few years ago with a severe spinal injury.

"The thought that somebody would take something that belongs to a disabled animal, there's not much more helpless than that," said Becca Rothschild, of Camp Cocker Rescue. "It's heartbreaking."

In a Facebook post, the group said it has ordered the new cart.

Click here to find out how to help.

This article tagged under:

Dog Rescue
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us