South Los Angeles

Viral Egg Attack Video Draws Attention of Authorities

The sheriff's department does not know when the incident occurred, but they believe the perpetrator shared the video on the internet in the past week, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Authorities Monday circulated a video of a man or teenage boy throwing an egg at a masked vendor in the unincorporated Florence area near South Los Angeles.

The video of the attack, which occurred near Florence and Central avenues, appears to have been taken by the car's driver, and it shows the passenger call over a street vendor and throw an egg at his chest before the driver drove away.

The sheriff's department does not know when the incident occurred, but they believe the perpetrator shared the video on the internet in the past week, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 18 mins ago

After Crowded Weekend, OC Beaches Could Be Shut Down

stimulus package 1 hour ago

LA Law Firm Sues Nearly 5,000 Banks Claiming Billions Unfairly Pocketed in Processing Fees for Government Loan Program

"During this pandemic, choose to stay home next time. In the meantime we'll be in touch," the sheriff's department wrote on Twitter to the suspect.

Deputies need help identifying the suspect and the victim, and they encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

South Los Angeles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us