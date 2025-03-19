Viral video of man reuniting with dog after Palisades Fire helps inspire new state bill

In the days after the devastating Palisades Fire, a reunion between a man and his dog went viral and has now helped to inspire a new California bill that aims to help pet owners during emergencies.

On Tuesday, Rick Chavez Zbur, Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair of the 51st District, announced AB 478, the FOUND Act, which stands for the Friends of Oreo Uniting During Disasters.

This is a “critical new bill to ensure that pets are protected during emergencies and that local governments implement clear procedures to support pet owners during evacuations.”

During the January wildfire, Casey Colvin, a Pacific Palisades resident, was not home at the time the fire began. Due to evacuation orders, he was not allowed to go back to his home to rescue his two dogs, Tika Tika Tika and Oreo.

CalFire Battalion Chief Brent Pasquat was able to go to Colvin’s residence to try and help, but was only able to find Tika Tika Tika. Oreo was still missing.

Colvin lost his home, but received some good news days later that his beloved pet Oreo was spotted in the driveway of his home.

"I was lucky to connect with Social Compassion and their rescue network. Without their help and the help of many others along the way, it's possible that I would've never seen Oreo alive again - I don't know how I would've survived that kind of heartbreak," Colvin said.

Colvin explained that there was no official procedure for him to rescue Oreo. He said he contacted the non-emergency police line and animal control, but neither of them were able to help him coordinate a rescue.

“I hope that with the passage of the FOUND Act, reunifications like mine and Oreo's will be the norm,” Colvin said.

"Pets are more than just property—they are family. When disaster strikes, no one should have to choose between their safety and their pet's survival,"

According to Zbur, the key components of the FOUND act are:

Pet Rescue Procedures – Requires cities and counties to update emergency plans to designate procedures for the rescue of pets that are still in a mandatory evacuation zone.

Emergency Preparedness Resources – Directs local governments to provide clear online resources on pet evacuation and reunification assistance, as well as a list of pets that have been rescued.

Extended Holding Period for Rescued Pets – Ensures that any pet rescued from an evacuated area is held for at least 90 days before being adopted out, euthanized, or transferred—a significant improvement from the current 72-hour minimum—giving pet owners more time to reclaim their animals.

AB 478 will be referred to a policy committee in the coming days.