Visiting the Beach? Here’s What to Know After This Weekend’s Rain

The advisory was issued due to the recent storms soaking Southern California

By City News Serivce

A beach water use advisory cautioning people to avoid swimming in ocean water around discharging storm drains, as well as creeks and rivers, has been extended in Los Angeles County.

The advisory, in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday, was issued due to the recent storms soaking Southern California. Scattered showers are possible Sunday before a week of dry and warm weather.

Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall, the health department said in a statement.

"Discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers only comprise a small portion of the beach; therefore, anybody who wants to go to other areas at the beach can still enjoy their beach outing," the statement continued.

