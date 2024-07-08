California Wildfires

Mt. Baldy hiking trails under evacuation order amid Vista Fire

The brush fire broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest Sunday.

By Helen Jeong

San Bernardino National Forest

A brush fire burning in the steep terrain of the San Bernardino National Forest continued to affect hikers in the area and visitors to a mountain resort Monday.

The Vista Fire, which was first reported before 10 a.m. Sunday in the area northeast of Lytle Creek off the 15 Freeway, scorched 115 acres as of Monday afternoon, the San Bernardino National Forest Service said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

275 personnel were dispatched to put out the Vista Fire, but the flames burning in the rugged terrain of the mountain posed a challenge to fire crews amid an excessive heat warning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“We have air and ground resources actively suppressing this fire,” the agency said.

While no homes were threatened by the fire, all hiking trails in the Mt. Baldy area above the Mt. Baldy Ski Resort parking lots were shut down Sunday.

The resort had one of the lift lanes open, so fire officials can use it to help hikers evacuate, the San Bernardino County fire said.

California Wildfires Jun 20

New statistics show dramatic increase in spring wildfire activity in California

California Wildfires Jun 20

SoCal Coordination Center uses artificial intelligence to help respond to wildfires

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us