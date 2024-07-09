The Vista Fire continued to scorch more land Tuesday in the rugged terrain of the San Bernardino National Forest, with thick smoke choking the Mt. Baldy area.

The wildfire burned at least 1,095 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday despite fire crews working overnight to tame the flames.

“Today, crews will look for opportunities to go direct with hand and dozer line while utilizing air resources to slow uphill progression and cool hotspots on the flanks,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

The lingering challenge for firefighters, though, was the inaccessible terrain amid scorching temperatures and low humidity. A heat advisory was expected to be in effect through Thursday night in the area.

The Mt. Baldy Resort was evacuated Sunday as portions of the Pacific Crest Trail were close from Lytle Creek to Mt. Baldy.

Hikers on Mt. Baldy were evacuated Sunday afternoon, with officials utilizing the lifts at the resort. Fire official continued to urge people to stay off the hiking trails Tuesday.

Lytle Creek Road was closed to the public at Glen Helen Parkway with the roadway only available to residents only.