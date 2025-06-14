Volunteers run grocery trips for families afraid to leave home in Santa Ana

A group of volunteers in Orange County is stepping in to help with grocery trips and errands for undocumented families that are too scared to leave their homes due to the immigration operations.

The group originated in Santa Ana’s Delhi neighborhood and was meant to provide support to those living within the neighborhood, but group members tell NBC4 they quickly realized the need was much greater.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The group says it's received requests for rides to appointments and grocery deliveries across Santa Ana.

One of the volunteers, who chose to be identified as Cuauhtli, was completing a grocery trip Friday for a family she’s never met, one that she says is too afraid to leave their home.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“She just asked for a few items, frijoles (beans), fruit, I think rice," said Cuauhtli. "I see a need and I just feel a sense of urgency to fill it. Especially if I have resources and I have the capability. That's why I am stepping in. It's something as simple as groceries.”

Cuauhtli says her work started with her child’s grandmother

“She was afraid to leave her house and that's when I knew, ‘Oh my God, there must be more people afraid to leave their homes,'" said Cuauhtli.

She then mobilized her neighborhood, helping launch a network to support families citywide and in just one week, they've been flooded with requests. The effort also goes beyond food and rides

“I think right now the most important thing is to let folks know, ‘You're not alone. We’re here for you," said Cuauhtli.

She adds that more than 200 people have offered time and donations.

“People think that going out and protesting and doing that type of physical action is the only type of action you can take, but you can support the undocumented community in many ways," said Cuauhtli.