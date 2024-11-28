Volunteers at Mission Viejo Animal Services Center launched a letter writing campaign with the goal of finding a home for Porter, a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix.

Porter has been at the shelter for 232 days, and workers are left clueless as to why.

"Porter is great on the leash and with consistent training, he would far exceed expectations,” wrote Jake Sletcha. “Basically, he just wants/needs love and attention. I’ve been around this breed of dog for almost 20 years, and he is hands down one of the best mannered I’ve met.”

Porter, who has been at the shelter since April 9, gets along with humans and other dogs.

Porter and Shawn, who volunteers at the shelter, pose for a picture together.

“Porter loves to play fetch in the play yard before we go on a long walk followed by him laying down relaxing next to me,” wrote Russ Mandell. “I think Porters favorite thing is napping in the back seat of my car while I have my lunch.

Mandell wrote that he hopes that Porter will be able to experience this lifestyle for several hours per day rather than just a few minutes.

Porter poses for a picture with Russ Mandell, who volunteers at the shelter.

People interested in opening their heart and home to Porter can contact the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center at 949-370-3045.