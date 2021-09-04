Vote Centers Are Now Open in LA County For the California Recall Election

What to Know There are 108 vote centers now open in Los Angeles County for the Sept. 14 Gubernatorial Recall Election.

The vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can cast ballots in-person, or return a mail-in ballot, at any of the centers.

There are now 108 Los Angeles County locations where you can cast your ballot in the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced in a statement on Saturday.

In the Sept. 14 election, California voters will decide whether or not to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from the seat he won in 2018. The ballot is packed with candidates running to replace him, if more than 50% of voters decide to recall.

Election day is still 10 days away. But as of Sept. 4, voters can cast their ballots early in-person at a local vote center.

The vote centers will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day "for safe, in-person voting," the LA County Registrar said. All vote centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines.

You can find an LA County vote center near you with this interactive tool on the registrar's website. The tool includes information about current wait times at each location.

Voters who do not wish to cast their ballots in person can also complete a Vote by Mail ballot. No postage is required to mail those ballots.

The ballot must be postmarked on or before Sept. 14, 2021, and must be received by the county elections office "no later than 3 days after Election Day" to be accepted, according to the California Secretary of State's website.

Those mail-in ballots can also be returned in-person to any polling place in the state, including LA County's newly opened vote centers, if the sender is concerned their ballot will not arrive in time to be counted.

Vote by Mail Ballots can also be returned to any participating Ballot Drop Box. The LA County Registrar has a tool to find one of those many boxes here.

You can read more about Vote by Mail ballots here.