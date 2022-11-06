Voter Turnout Already Over 17% in LA County

More than 24,000 people cast ballots on Sunday at vote centers around Los Angeles County, according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office.

The 24,414 votes cast Sunday brought the in-person total thus far to 72,074, according to the agency.

In addition, the county has already received 905,283 vote-by-mail ballots, for a total of 977,357 ballots already cast ahead of Tuesday's election day. That equates to a 17.3% turnout among the county's roughly 5.6 million registered voters.

A total of 640 vote centers opened across the county on Saturday, giving residents a chance to cast their ballots early. Residents can visit any vote center, regardless of their place of residents. Voters can find the nearest center by searching online at locator.lavote.gov.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The centers will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On election day Tuesday, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.