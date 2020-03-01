Voters Can Get Free Rides on Tuesday

Los Angeles voters heading to the polls on Tuesday can get free rides on public transportation, officials reminded the public Sunday.

LA Metro will provide free rides on all Metro bus and rail lines to help people reach the polls on Election Day. No fares will be charged from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to midnight, officials with the transit agency said.

Other transit agencies offering free fares on Election Day on March 3 include Access Services, Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Culver CityBus, LADOT, Pasadena Transit and Long Beach Transit.

In addition to the free fares, Metro Headquarters at One Gateway Plaza and El Monte Bus Station are being used as early vote centers. Also, the County Registrar-Recorder's Office has placed a Vote by Mail Box in the East Portal area of Union Station where voters can drop off their mail-in ballots.

A list of voting centers and polling places can be found at here.