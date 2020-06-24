Wads of Cash, Surveillance Images From Casinos and More: Pictures of City Hall Corruption Investigation

By Eric Leonard

Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar was arrested early Tuesday by FBI agents investigating a multi-year "pay-to-play" corruption scheme inside City Hall in which several officials were accused of accepting cash and other perks from developers who sought approval for real estate projects.

Huizar was identified by his position in city government, though not by name, in a series of criminal charges and documents filed by federal prosecutors in recent months that alleged Huizar was at the center of the alleged scheme.

Last month, a former aide to Huizar agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges, and said in court papers that he would admit to taking part in bribery, extortion, and mail and wire fraud.

The criminal filings involving aide George Esparza, who served as a "special assistant" to Huizar until 2017, also alleged that an individual identified as, "Councilmember A," accepted $215,000 in bribes and benefits in the form of casino gambling chips, trips on private jets, hotel rooms, spa services, meals, alcohol, and, "prostitution/escort services."

Read more here.

7 photos
1/7
United States Attorney’s Office
Huizar cash red envelopes
2/7
United States Attorney’s Office
Huizar cash on tshirt
3/7
United States Attorney’s Office
Esparza photo of Australian money
4/7
United States Attorney’s Office
Developer C cash bribe in Esparza’s possession
5/7
United States Attorney’s Office
Developer C cash bribe – Huizar portion
6/7
United States Attorney’s Office
Casino surveillance photos of Huizar
7/7
United States Attorney’s Office
Cash found in Huizar suit

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles City CouncilcorruptionJose Huizar

